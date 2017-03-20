Help Chesterfield students win a visit from popular children’s book author illustrator

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students from two Chesterfield County schools are among 30 schools in the running to win a visit from author and illustrator, Jan Brett.

With more than 40 million books in print, Brett is one of the nation’s foremost author illustrators of children’s books.

Brett is best known for her book, “The Mitten.”

You can vote for Robious Elementary or Manchester Middle schools by clicking here.

The contest ends on April 3, 2017.

