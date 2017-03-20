Gov. McAuliffe declares March 20 as Fresh Air Fund Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor McAuliffe has proclaimed March 20 as Fresh Air Fund Day.

This comes after The Fresh Air Fund’s 141st summer of bringing together New York City children and volunteer host families in Virginia.

Families who participate in The Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program open their homes to New York City children in the summer.

This summer, The Fresh Air Fund will once again allow thousands of boys and girls to enjoy the simple joys of summertime.

“Participants are given the opportunity to explore new environments, meet people from different cultures, and have enriching experiences,” said Fatima Shama, Executive Director of The Fresh Air Fund. “On Fresh Air visits, children may visit a farm, milk a cow, engage in the arts, go swimming, learn about the wonders of the nighttime sky, and pick vegetables from a garden. Our participants discover and learn in an outdoor setting, building skills that can be utilized year-round, and unlock their limitless potential.”

The Fresh Air Fund is looking for new host families in Virginia this year.

“It is an opportunity to enrich somebody’s life and your own family’s life at the same time. It’s as simple an incredible opportunity,” Fresh Air host parent Scott said.

First-time Fresh Air children are boys and girls, from seven to 12-years-old, who live in New York City. Children who are reinvited by host families may continue with The Fresh Air Fund through age 18 and can enjoy extended trips.

The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit organization, has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children since 1877.

For more information about hosting this summer, please call Jodi Cyzick at 540-879-3543 or visit The Fresh Air Fund online HERE.

