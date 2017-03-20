Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association honors deceased supervisor

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association is honoring Dick Glover, the longest serving member of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors died back in February.

The kid’s baseball jerseys say #TY Mister G, which stands for Thank You Mr. Glover.

The Rec Association held a memorial service for Glover in February.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.