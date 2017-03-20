Glen Allen High School briefly evacuated after threatening message

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Glen Allen High School in Henrico was briefly evacuated Monday after a threatening message was found on a bathroom wall.

School officials say that the incident is currently under investigation.

Nobody was hurt in the incident and the school will be open as scheduled Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.