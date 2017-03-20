Fire at Henrico school forces students to be relocated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is scrambling to get students back in the classroom after fire ripped through an elementary school early Sunday.

Baker Elementary suffered significant damage from the Sunday morning blaze. The school is closed and students are stuck at home until Wednesday.

“One way or another, we’re going to work to bring students back to school by Wednesday. The question will be where that’s going to take place,” explained HCPS spokesperson Andy Jenks.

The district is eyeing nearby Varina and Mehfoud Elementary Schools as possible places to relocate students and teachers.

The school district wants to get kids like 9-year-old Jordan Thompson back in the classroom, even if that classroom is a few miles away.

“I actually got a phone call from the bus driver that gets my son,” said Jordan’s mom Denise Thompson. “He said that he’ll be taking my son over to Varina Elementary in the meantime while they get things straight at Baker, and I’m all for it.”

Meanwhile, Monday morning teachers salvaged what they could from their classrooms. They’ll be taking supplies with them to their new temporary location.

There is no timeline for when Baker Elementary will be safe for students. The accidental electrical fire damaged part of the roof, cafeteria and four classrooms. Crews are already at work to get it ready.

There is a meeting for parents tonight at 6 p.m. at Varina High School.

That is when they will learn more about the district’s plans for their children.

