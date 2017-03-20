Edamame sold at Publix recalled over listeria fears

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A nationwide recall has been issued for Edamame after testing found listeria in the product.

California-based Advanced Fresh Concepts announced the recall for all edamame dated from January 3 through March 17. The nationwide recall does include the state of Virginia.

The products were packaged by AFC Franchisees and sold at Publix stores, under refrigeration, in 8.0 oz (227 g) packages and identified as “Edamame – Soybeans in Pods.” The UPC code is 0-23012-00261-9.

Consumers concerned about whether the Edamame they purchased is subject to this recall should check with the store of purchase. Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should not consume it and return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Contact AFC with questions at 866-467-8744 Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., or via email at recall@afcsushi.com.

