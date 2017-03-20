Driver in March 5 Chesterfield County crash dies

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man recently died from injuries resulting from a March 5 vehicle accidnet that happened in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield County Police said that they responded to the scene around 8:20 a.m. Sunday March 5 to find James D. Johnson, 77, suffering from serious injuries caused by the crash.

He had been driving a Ford Ranger westbound on Wood Dale Road when, according to police reports, he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Old Centralia Road. A Nisan Pathfinder traveling south then hit his truck.

Johnson, who lived in Chesterfield, was transported to Chippenham Hospital where he died from his injuries March 16.

The driver of the Nissan was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

