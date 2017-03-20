Deep Run dance marathon raised over $100,000 for charities

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Deep Run High School raised $174,688 for charity at their dance marathon, which lasted 27 hours, on Friday, March 17.

The event was their 11th annual marathon dance and brought the event’s 11 year fundraising total to more than $1.9 million.

The dance marathon ranked second nationally in fundraising for similar events. A total of 367 students participated.

Proceeds from the dance marathon went to the 12 following Virginia nonprofit organizations:

Boys to Men Mentoring Network of Virginia

Church Hill Activities and Tutoring

Full Circle Grief Center

Gracie’s Guardians (Richmond Animal League)

Hope for Families

Keep Virginia Beautiful

Making of Miracle Stories Animal Rescue of Virginia (MOMS Va)

OAR of Richmond

Piedmont Search and Rescue

The Cameron K. Gallagher Memorial Foundation

The Sophie House

Wintergreen Adaptive Sports

