Deep Run dance marathon raised over $100,000 for charities

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Deep Run High School raised $174,688 for charity at their dance marathon, which lasted 27 hours, on Friday, March 17.
The event was their 11th annual marathon dance and brought the event’s 11 year fundraising total to more than $1.9 million.
The dance marathon ranked second nationally in fundraising for similar events. A total of 367 students participated.
Proceeds from the dance marathon went to the 12 following Virginia nonprofit organizations:
- Boys to Men Mentoring Network of Virginia
- Church Hill Activities and Tutoring
- Full Circle Grief Center
- Gracie’s Guardians (Richmond Animal League)
- Hope for Families
- Keep Virginia Beautiful
- Making of Miracle Stories Animal Rescue of Virginia (MOMS Va)
- OAR of Richmond
- Piedmont Search and Rescue
- The Cameron K. Gallagher Memorial Foundation
- The Sophie House
- Wintergreen Adaptive Sports
