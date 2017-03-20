Death investigation underway in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in Mosby Court apartment.

Richmond police received a call of a person shot at 2:17 a.m. Monday morning.

When police arrived at the apartment on 1900 block of Raven Street, officers found a man in his 30’s with a gunshot wound on his upper body. The man was pronounced dead on scene and family was notified.

Police said a death investigation is underway but investigators need the community’s help to find out what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police crime stoppers, 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

37.550088 -77.422819