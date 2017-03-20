Dairy Queen kicks off spring by giving away free ice cream cones

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’re looking for a sweet way to kick off the official first day of spring, Dairy Queen has you covered.
On Monday, March 20, customers at participating Dairy Queen restaurants can get a free small vanilla ice cream cone all day long. The restaurant chain announced the sweet offer on social media, calling Monday #FreeConeDay.
The offer is only valid at participating non-mall locations in the United States. To find a Dairy Queen location near you, visit their website.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.