Dairy Queen kicks off spring by giving away free ice cream cones

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’re looking for a sweet way to kick off the official first day of spring, Dairy Queen has you covered.

On Monday, March 20, customers at participating Dairy Queen restaurants can get a free small vanilla ice cream cone all day long. The restaurant chain announced the sweet offer on social media, calling Monday #FreeConeDay.

#FreeConeDay is today! Say hello to summer on the #FirstDayofSpring 3/20, w/ 1 free small vanilla cone. Donations accepted for @CMNHospitals pic.twitter.com/lAlvcE5nZ3 — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 20, 2017

The offer is only valid at participating non-mall locations in the United States. To find a Dairy Queen location near you, visit their website.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.