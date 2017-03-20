Arrest made in connection with East 16th Street stabbing death

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing murder that occurred Sunday afternoon on Richmond’s southside.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of East 16th Street.

Police arrived at the scene around 2:45 p.m. to find Rita B. Hawthorne, who lived at the residence unresponsive from a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner has yet to determine her cause and manner of death.

Police have yet to charge George H. Cooke in the case, but he has been charged with robbery and felony breaking and entering in connection with another case.

Detectives say that Cooke and Hawthorne were known to each other.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective David Cuffley at (804) 646-6795 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

