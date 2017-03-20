8 Questions with Juan Conde: Anaka Nazareth

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Welcome to another installment of 8 Questions with Juan Conde, where we will find out more about the people who live and work in our community who make it great. Juan asks his guests to answer just eight questions about their business, their life, and their time here in Richmond.

This week’s guest is Anaka Nazareth the Manager of Animal Training at Maymont.

According to her biography, Nazareth has always been passionate about animals but didn’t realize her ideal career until entering the Exotic Animal Training and Management Program at Moorpark College. After years of education and experience, she made her way to Richmond and Maymont. In this role, she has facilitated the design and implementation of training programs for a wide range of animals including black bears, bison, screech owls and aquatic turtles along with many other animals.

Click here for more webisodes of 8 Questions with Juan Conde.

Do you know someone who is doing great things in your community? Nominate them to take part in 8 Questions with Juan Conde.

<a href="https://linforms.wufoo.com/forms/w1mlpet1vzdj07/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" target="_blank">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.