Virginia Tech police investigating sexual asssault

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Tech police are investigating a report of a sexual assault that happened inside a campus residence hall.

Police received a report of a sexual assault Saturday that happened sometime during the early morning hours at Lee Hall on Washington Street. The school’s website says the dorm is a co-ed residence hall for about 800 students.

Police say the victim and offender were both Virginia Tech students who were previously acquainted.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.