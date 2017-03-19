Southern Women’s Show in full swing at RIR Complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend, the Southern Women’s Show is in full swing at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

The Southern Women’s Show features all kinds of vendors, everything from fashion and beauty to home and design.

You can still catch the last day of the event Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tickets are $12 at the door.

Check here for more information.

