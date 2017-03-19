Sheriff: Toddler’s body found on porch of NC home

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) – Investigators are looking into the death of a 3-year-old boy whose body was found on the porch of a house in North Carolina a day after his birthday.

A statement from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said a motorist who called 911 on Wednesday morning said they thought there may be a child lying on the front porch of a Morganton home, about 75 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Deputies arrived shortly before 8 a.m. and found the boy’s body. Sheriff Steve Whisenant confirmed that the boy’s mother and her boyfriend were asleep in the house at the time.

An autopsy was scheduled for late last week.

