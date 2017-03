HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deep Run High School wrapped up its annual 27-hour dance-a-thon this weekend.

This year, participants managed to raise over $174,000 for local charities.

That’s $1.7 million total raised by the event in the past 11 years.

