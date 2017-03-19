Henrico County holds meeting to calm racial tensions

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County held a community meeting Saturday morning to address concerns about tolerance and inclusivity. The event was held in the county board room from 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Patricia O’Bannon of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors told 8News that the meeting was sparked by an incident that happened at the Tuckahoe Little League complex in December.

At the time, the complex’s exterior walls were spray painted with offensive, racist, and vulgar graffiti.

O’Bannon said the meeting was also sparked by concerns about growing tensions in the community since the election.

Henrico Police have since made arrests in the incidents. Taylor Allen Ferrell was arrested and charged with ten counts of intentionally damaging property and Ramsy Labhras Gray was arrested and charged with nine counts of the same offense.

Both are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

O’ Bannon said about 100 people attended the Henrico Conversations meeting, including many minorities.

She said Henrico’s minority population is growing and as a result, the county plans to continue discussing the importance of sensitivity and inclusivity.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.