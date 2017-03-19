Former Petersburg HS alum finalist for Naismith trophy

ATLANTA (AP) — Kansas’ Frank Mason III, a Petersburg High School alum is a finalist for the Naismith Trophy as the top player in men’s college basketball.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the finalists Sunday. They were chosen by a national voting panel made up of journalists, current and former head coaches, former Naismith winners and conference commissioners.

Petersburg schools are inviting fans to vote for Mason on twitter.

#Petersburg! Please vote every day starting today to help Frank Mason win Player of the Year honors. Go to https://t.co/B5sCQhdN28. pic.twitter.com/mgaW5ZILhZ — Petersburg Schools (@Pburg_Schools) March 20, 2017

You can vote Monday through March 31 at http://www.naismithtrophy.com/vote. The fan vote will account for 5 percent of the total vote.

The winner will be announced April 2.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.