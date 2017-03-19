Former Petersburg HS alum finalist for Naismith trophy

ATLANTA (AP) — Kansas’ Frank Mason III, a Petersburg High School alum is a finalist for the Naismith Trophy as the top player in men’s college basketball.
The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the finalists Sunday. They were chosen by a national voting panel made up of journalists, current and former head coaches, former Naismith winners and conference commissioners.
Petersburg schools are inviting fans to vote for Mason on twitter.
You can vote Monday through March 31 at http://www.naismithtrophy.com/vote. The fan vote will account for 5 percent of the total vote.
The winner will be announced April 2.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.