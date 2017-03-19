Firefighters battle fire at Elementary school in Henrico

HENRICO, Va.(WRIC)– Fire crews are currently on the scene of a 2 alarm fire at Baker Elementary School on Willson Road in the county’s east end.

Officials received calls around 8am Sunday morning. Very little details have been released at this time.

Multiple units are on the scene and the fire is not under control yet. No injuries have been reported.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.