Firefighters battle fire at East Henrico County elementary school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County fire crews are currently on the scene of a two-alarm fire at an elementary school in the county’s east end.

Baker Elementary School is located on Willson Road.

Officials received calls around 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Very few details have been released at this time.

Multiple units are on the scene and the fire was not under control as of about 8:30 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

School officials made comment on the fire Sunday morning on Facebook.

