Colonial Heights Police looking for suspects in alleged credit card fraud

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects who they say used a stolen credit card at an area Walmart.

Police said the suspects purchased jewelry on February 14 at the Walmart located at 671 Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

Authorities described the first suspect as a black female who at the time was wearing a black shower cap, light gray colored jacket, light colored pants and bright green and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black ball cap, red shirt, black jacket, black jeans and bright red Nike shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information about the identity of the two above pictured suspects is asked to call Master Detective R. L. Santini at (804) 520-9329 or by e-mail at santinir@colonialheightsva.gov or contact Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 748-0660, or text 274637 and start your tip with the keyword Watson.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.