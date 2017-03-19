Child hospitalized after being struck by car in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Police say a child is in the hospital for observation after being struck by a car in an Alexandria parking lot.

Alexandria police say the child was struck Sunday morning in a parking lot in the 200 block of West Glebe Road. Alexandria police spokeswoman Crystal Nosal says the child is under observation at a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the child was hit. Police are still weighing whether to cite or charge the driver.

