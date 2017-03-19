Celebration of life services for Beckett Wyatt to be held this weekend

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) –9-year-old Beckett Wyatt passed away Sunday evening.

Beckett was battling stage four Ewings Sarcoma.

His family shared late last week that the tumors had spread to his brain.

Family announced Monday that they will be holding a celebration of life service for Beckett this upcoming Saturday at Commonwealth Chapel South at 10 a.m., located at 3505 Old Hundred Road South in Midlothian.

There will also be a public visitation Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Bliley’s Funeral Home at 6900 Hull Street Road in Richmond.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that you please consider making a donation in Beckett’s name to the following organizations who they say provided invaluable support:

We at 8News send our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.

