Body found after trailer fire in Virginia’s Wise County

APPALACHIA, Va. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found following a fire at a trailer home in Wise County.

The Virginia State Police said in a statement Saturday that troopers were called to help at the scene in the town of Appalachia just before 5 a.m.

State Police say that the fire destroyed the trailer located in the 2000 block of Roda Road and a body was recovered from inside the residence. State police say the body was transported to the medical examiner’s office for an examination, autopsy and identification.

State Police say that at this stage the fire does not appear to be suspicious but the cause and origin remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.