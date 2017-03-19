“Beauty and the Beast” expected to dominate the box office

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The first animated film to ever be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar is roaring back into theaters as a live action film this weekend.

That tale as old as time looks a little different now that it features live actors.

“Beauty and the Beast” stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens is the Beast. She trades her freedom for her father’s and is forced to stay in the beast’s castle. Will she fall in love with him in time to break the curse that has turned him into this animal? Can she see past his wild, rough exterior?

The film uses computer graphics to create the house staff turned animated household items Lumiere, Cogsworth, and Mrs. Potts. From the Director of “Chicago,” the film co-stars Ewanne McGregor, Ian McKellan, Kevin Kline, Emma Thompson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. It is rated PG.

On streaming and DVD this weekend, you can check out one of this year’s Oscar-nominated best pictures. ”

“Arrival” stars Amy Adams as a linguist who is called upon to try and communicate with the aliens who have landed here on earth in gigantic mysterious discs. Can the aliens be trusted? What do they really want?

This is a thought-provoking and unusual sci-fi film. It’s not about epic battles, it’s about unraveling the mysteries at the very center of the universe. It was one of my favorite films last year. It’s worth a look at home this weekend.

No surprise, “Beauty and the Beast” is expected to win the weekend. It could make between $160 and $180 million, which would set a record for biggest March opening ever at the theaters. We will check those numbers for you on Monday morning on “Good Morning Richmond.”

