Baltimore Police searching for suspected fire-bomber

BALTIMORE, Md. (WRIC) — Baltimore City Police have identified 26-year-old Antonio Wright as public enemy number one after he allegedly firebombed a home Saturday morning.

Wright is wanted for murder after officials confirmed that two teenagers were killed in the fire.

Police are calling the case arson.

TJ Smith with the Baltimore Police spoke about the incident.

“The bigger problem is some of these psychopathic predators that are out there, killing people,” Smith said. “Whoever did this potentially could have killed eight people.”

A 20-year-old woman jumped from the top story of the row home, causing serious injuries.

The teenagers were between the ages of 16 and 19.

