9-year-old Midlothian cancer patient passes away

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) –9-year-old Beckett Wyatt passed away Sunday evening.

Beckett was battling stage four Ewings Sarcoma.

His family shared late last week that the tumors had spread to his brain.

Student support services will be available at JB Watkins Elementary School where Beckett attended.

We at 8News send our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.

