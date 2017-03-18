VCU students competing in national videogame tournament for free tuition

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Students are competing in “Heroes of the Dorm,” a large-scale video game tournament.

The VCU team has already beat out hundreds of other colleges to advance to the round of 64.

Today they are competing with teams from other universities across North America for a chance to make it to the finals in Las Vegas.

If they win, the grand prize will be tuition for the rest of their college career.

The action will be live on Facebook today, or you can watch here.

