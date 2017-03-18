Va. Delegate from Henrico, James Massie, will not seek re-election

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Delegate James “Jimmie” Massie, of the 72 District in Henrico County, said in a press release today that he will not seek re-election this year.

Massie has been a Republican member of the House of Delegates since 2008 when he was first elected.

He served on the Education, Appropriations, Rules Committees in the Virginia House of Delegates and as the chair for the Appropriates for Elementary and Secondary Education Subcommittee, the Higher Education Subcommittee and the Appropriations Compensation and Retirement Subcommittee.

He gave comment on the decision in a press release.

“After a tremendous amount of prayer, numerous consultations and deep thought, I have decided not to seek re-election this year. This was a very tough decision,” he said.

