St. Paddy’s Palooza held at Innsbrook Pavillion Saturday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Saint Paddy’s Palooza was held today at Innsbrook Pavillion.

The family friendly event had pony rides, a petting zoo and even a rock-climbing wall.

In addition to the fun, there was head-shaving to raise money for the Saint Baldrick’s Foundation, a non-profit devoted to funding research for childhood cancer cures.

8News spoke with the executive director of the Innsbrook Foundation who helped organize the event, Evanne Nelson.

“We’re honoring Beckett Wyatt who is a local boy who has been diagnosed with a very rare form of childhood cancer,” Nelson said. “So people are getting their heads shaved in honor of Wyatt and the children that are going through this.”

A special treat at today’s festival was tethered hot air balloons.

Organizers said the weather was perfect for the event.

