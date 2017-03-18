Special Olympics to feature several Richmond residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The opening ceremony for the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games is today.

And a Chesterfield mother is on her way to Austria this morning to watch her teen compete.

You can see Craig Licorish with team USA. He’ll be competing in speed skating along with another local skater, Christina Dryer.

His mom is able to travel to the games thanks to a fundraiser on GoFundMe.

In addition, two dancers from Miracles in Motion dance group will also be participating in the opening ceremony which will be broadcast live on TV-8 from 2-5 p.m.

