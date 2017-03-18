Restaurants prep for Richmond Brunch Weekend, benefiting VCU Massey Cancer Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Time to make reservations because the 2nd Annual Richmond Brunch Weekend is only a week away (March 25 and 26). This year, more than two dozens restaurants — from they city’s south side to Short Pump — are participating.

The restaurants are giving 10 percent of their proceeds to VCU Massey Cancer Center. Some will be participating in a contest for Best Richmond Brunch Weekend Dish 2017.

Richmond Brunch Weekend is put on by the blog As Told Over Brunch and Massey Alliance. They’ve also teamed up with OrderUp.

Cazey Williams and Sara Woznicki from As Told Over Brunch appeared on Good Morning Richmond Saturday morning to talk about the event.

Watch the video above for their full interview.

In its first year, the event raised $12,000 for VCU Massey Cancer Center. Organizers hope to top that this year.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF THE RESTAURANTS PARTICIPATING.

Steam Bell Beer Works has also created a beer called The Alliance Ale. Steam Bell describes it as a “Saison that will exist as a permanent fundraiser for the VCU Massey Cancer Center.”

The Alliance Ale will launch at the Richmond Brunch Weekend Kickoff event. Williams says Southern Railway Taphouse, The Camel, Continental Divide, The Savory Grain and The Betty on Davis will be serving it.

The kickoff event is Friday, March 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Southern Railway Taphouse. There will be entertainment, a red carpet, local mascots and free brunch appetizers to taste.

Southern Railway Taphouse will be donating 10 percent of sales from 5 to 9 p.m. that evening to VCU Massey Cancer Center.

For more details about Richmond Brunch Weekend, click HERE or search #RVABrunchWeekend and #RichmondBrunchWeekend on social media.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.