Reaction to the death of rock’n’roll legend Chuck Berry

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 1986 file photo, Chuck Berry performs during a concert celebration for his 60th birthday at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Mo. On Saturday, March 18, 2017, police in Missouri said Berry has died at the age of 90. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)

(AP) — Reaction to the death of rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry at age 90:

“Just let me hear some of that rock ‘n’ roll music any old way you use it I am playing I’m talking about you. God bless Chuck Berry Chuck” – Ringo Starr of the Beatles, via Twitter

“Heart broken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of. instagram.com/p/BRzBlKTBSu0/” – Rocker Slash, via Twitter

“Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you. Rock on brother! instagram.com/p/BRzBbf0Fo5c/” – Rocker Lennie Kravitz, via Twitter

“RIP Chuck Berry. Without him Rock n Roll wouldn’t be what it came to be. instagram.com/p/BRzA-bpDNY7/” – Rocker Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crue, via Twitter

“RIP Chuck Berry !!!! Thank you for the poetry, the passion and the potency! GO JOHNNY GO. – KU” – Country star Keith Urban, via Twitter

“The greatest rock and roll lyricist ever has passed away at 90 Chuck Berry rest in peace.” – Country singer star Charlie Daniels, via Twitter

“‘ding ding goes the bell’ Chuck ….. RIP” – British actor Connor McIntyre, via Twitter

“Chuck Berry died. This breaks my heart, but 90 years old ain’t bad for rock and roll. Johnny B. Goode forever.” – Writer Stephen King, via Twitter

“One of my heroes, a true icon, a legend just left the building. You was the definition of Rock’n’Roll. I salute you! #rip #chuckberry” – Rudolf Schenker, German guitarist and founding member of the hard rock band the Scorpians, via Twitter

“RIP GENIUS! #CHUCKBERRY has vacated this realm.” – Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr, via Twitter

“#ChuckBerry was the #legend of #Rock&Roll music ain’t he’s never gonna be replaced. RIP CHuck Berry” – Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Chris Kattan, via Twitter

