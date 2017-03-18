(AP) — Reaction to the death of rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry at age 90:

“Just let me hear some of that rock ‘n’ roll music any old way you use it I am playing I’m talking about you. God bless Chuck Berry Chuck” – Ringo Starr of the Beatles, via Twitter

“Heart broken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of. instagram.com/p/BRzBlKTBSu0/” – Rocker Slash, via Twitter

“Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you. Rock on brother! instagram.com/p/BRzBbf0Fo5c/” – Rocker Lennie Kravitz, via Twitter

“RIP Chuck Berry. Without him Rock n Roll wouldn’t be what it came to be. instagram.com/p/BRzA-bpDNY7/” – Rocker Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crue, via Twitter

“RIP Chuck Berry !!!! Thank you for the poetry, the passion and the potency! GO JOHNNY GO. – KU” – Country star Keith Urban, via Twitter

“The greatest rock and roll lyricist ever has passed away at 90 Chuck Berry rest in peace.” – Country singer star Charlie Daniels, via Twitter

“‘ding ding goes the bell’ Chuck ….. RIP” – British actor Connor McIntyre, via Twitter

“Chuck Berry died. This breaks my heart, but 90 years old ain’t bad for rock and roll. Johnny B. Goode forever.” – Writer Stephen King, via Twitter

“One of my heroes, a true icon, a legend just left the building. You was the definition of Rock’n’Roll. I salute you! #rip #chuckberry” – Rudolf Schenker, German guitarist and founding member of the hard rock band the Scorpians, via Twitter

“RIP GENIUS! #CHUCKBERRY has vacated this realm.” – Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr, via Twitter

“#ChuckBerry was the #legend of #Rock&Roll music ain’t he’s never gonna be replaced. RIP CHuck Berry” – Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Chris Kattan, via Twitter

