Rally at Dulles Airport against revised travel ban

A woman holds a sign saying "welcome" in English and Arabic as demonstrators opposed to President Donald Trump's executive orders barring entry to the U.S. by Muslims from certain countries protest at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — A rally is being held Saturday at an airport in northern Virginia in opposition to President Trump’s revised travel ban.

The event is happening at Dulles International Airport at 4 p.m.

The new version of the ban took effect a little over a week ago.

Judges in Hawaii and Maryland have already blocked parts of the ban on Constitutional grounds on Wednesday.

