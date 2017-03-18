Rally at Dulles Airport against revised travel ban

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — A rally is being held Saturday at an airport in northern Virginia in opposition to President Trump’s revised travel ban.

The event is happening at Dulles International Airport at 4 p.m.

The new version of the ban took effect a little over a week ago.

Judges in Hawaii and Maryland have already blocked parts of the ban on Constitutional grounds on Wednesday.

