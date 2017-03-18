Police search for adult male abduction victim in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va,(WRIC) — Early Saturday morning Chesterfield police responded to the 6500 block of West Road for a report of an abduction.

An adult male victim Luis Conde-Saavedra described as 5’6″ 225 lbs with brown eys and black hair was last seen around 10:00pm Friday night.

Police believe the circumstances of his disappearance are suspicious and are investigating the case as an abduction.

A teal 2011 Nissan Altima with VA license plate VTR-2060 is the vehicle police are looking for.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.

