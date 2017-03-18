Person hospitalized after motorcycle accident on I-64 W

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after wrecking their motorcycle on I-64 west.

The accident happened near the Gaskins Road exit just before 5 p.m.

State Police said that there were reports about a group of motorcycles driving recklessly when one of them crashed.

Police said that while the person was taken to Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, their injuries were minor.

