Missing Hanover teenager found safe, returned to family

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Representatives from the Hanover Sheriff’s Office say that a teenage girl who went missing from the area has been found.

Abby Catherine Gallini was found safe Saturday morning and has since been reunited with her family.

Gallini, who is 15-years-old, went missing from her residence in Mechanicsville Wednesday evening.

At the time, authorities said that Gallini is known to frequent King William County.

Anyone with any information about other missing person cases from the area can contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

