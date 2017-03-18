Man hospitalized after bullet grazes head in northside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say that a man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the early morning hours Saturday morning.

Authorities said that they got the call about the incident in the 4305 block of Chamberlayne Avenue around 2:10 a.m.

They said that while the man received injuries to the torso and was grazed in the head, he is expected to be ok as the injuries were non-life threatening.

No suspect information or possible motive were given by police.

If you have any information about this or any other crimes taking place in the Richmond area contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.