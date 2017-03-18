Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies looking for missing 17-year-old

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a missing juvenile.

Emile Alexandra Williams, who is 17, was last seen at her residence in Mechanicsville Thursday evening.

Williams was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black leggings.

She is described as a white female with blonde hair, green eyes, standing about 5 feet, 2 inches, and weighing about 140 pounds.

She is known to frequent Chesterfield County, Hopewell and Petersburg.

Anyone with information should contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.