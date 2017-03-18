Chesterfield Police locate injured abduction victim

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police have located the man who went missing Friday night under suspicious circumstances.

Luis Conde-Saavedra was found suffering from non-life threatening injuries around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

His vehicle, a teal 2011 Nissan Altima with Virginia license plate VTR-2060, is still missing.

It is not clear at this time where Conde-Saavedra was found or what type of injuries he sustained.

Chesterfield County Police began looking for him Saturday morning when they were called to the 6500 block of West Road about Friday’s incident.

Conde-Saavedra was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday night.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.

