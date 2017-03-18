Chesterfield crews working to put out house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire Officials report that they are currently working to put out a house fire.

They received the call about a fire in the 7500 block of Hadley Lane around 4:20 p.m.

When crews arrived they found heavy fire coming from the second floor windows.

All occupants were already out when they arrived, and no injuries have been reported at this time, but they are still at the scene.

This is a developing story.

