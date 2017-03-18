Chesterfield County Library hosts comic con event

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Today was a special day for all things fandom at the Chesterfield County Public Library.

It was their fifth annual Comic Con.

This year’s event featured villains from the “Star Wars” movies and the hit British tv show “Dr. Who.”

And something special this year: a steampunk demonstration showcasing the unique futuristic, yet Victorian fashion style.

Library Specialist Kate Denwiddie spoke with 8News.

“It’s something that we do because the community just adores it,” Denwiddie said. “You just look around this library and they’re just insane. Families, teenagers, everybody just coming together and gathering together in the library … and that’s why we have it. Because it really brings everybody together.”

At least 3,000 people were expected to be at the event Saturday.

