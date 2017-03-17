VSP looking for suspect who fled on foot after high speed pursuit

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are looking for a man who fled on foot after a police vehicle pursuit.

The incident happened early Friday when a trooper tried to pull a 2010 Chevy Camaro on I-64 in James City County for speeding. A press release listed the suspect’s speed at 122 miles per hour.

When the trooper tried to make the stop the driver refused and kept speeding away.

The vehicle then exited onto Route 30 westbound into New Kent County. After turning onto a side road, the Camaro ran off the road, hit a pole and then a ditch. While the vehicle was still rolling, the driver jumped out and ran away on foot.

As the man fled the scene, the Camaro eventually ran into a house in the 5000 block of Barham Road.

State Police described the driver as a black male in his late 30s.

No people were in the house when the car struck it.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should contact VSP on a cell phone at #77 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.