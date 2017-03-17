Virginia to See Big Medicaid Cuts Under GOP Plan

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A state analysis has found Virginia’s Medicaid program stands to lose $1.8 billion over a six-year span under House Republicans’ plan to overhaul the nation’s healthcare system.

The office of the Secretary of Health and Human Resources released a summary of the analysis to The Associated Press late Friday afternoon. The state would see the steep cuts because the Republicans’ plan makes fundamental changes in the way the federal government funds the public health insurance program for the poor.

Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe told the AP that the proposal would force Virginia to either raise taxes to pay for health care benefits or kick vulnerable people off of Medicaid.

The governor said the proposal has put “Virginia in a very untenable position.”

