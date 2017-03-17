Virginia to See Big Medicaid Cuts Under GOP Plan

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this March 9, 2017 file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. uses charts and graphs to make his case for the GOP's long-awaited plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans pushing a plan to dismantle Barack Obama's health care law are bracing for a Congressional Budget Office analysis widely expected to conclude that fewer Americans will have health coverage under the proposal, despite President Donald Trump's promise of "insurance for everybody." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A state analysis has found Virginia’s Medicaid program stands to lose $1.8 billion over a six-year span under House Republicans’ plan to overhaul the nation’s healthcare system.

The office of the Secretary of Health and Human Resources released a summary of the analysis to The Associated Press late Friday afternoon. The state would see the steep cuts because the Republicans’ plan makes fundamental changes in the way the federal government funds the public health insurance program for the poor.

Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe told the AP that the proposal would force Virginia to either raise taxes to pay for health care benefits or kick vulnerable people off of Medicaid.

The governor said the proposal has put “Virginia in a very untenable position.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

Related Posts