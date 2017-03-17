Virginia man facing child pornography charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — A northern Virginia man has been accused of sex crimes against children and possession of child pornography.

Carl Sara of Springfield, Virginia was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday. The 63-year-old faces one count each of attempted sex trafficking of children, attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sex, traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with minors, and transportation and possession of child pornography.

According to the indictment, beginning in approximately 2013, Sara used the internet to communicate with people in the Philippines to obtain child pornography. The indictment also alleges that he traveled to the Philippines on one occasion to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Sara had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

