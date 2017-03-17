VCU Medical Students celebrated residency selection day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Medical students at VCU celebrated residency selections today at the Hippodrome Theater.

This is the day that graduating medical students learned where they will complete residency training for their chosen specialties.

It’s a rite of passage for future physicians.

This year’s costume theme was “favorite sports team,” but most participants sported St. Paddy’s Day attire.

8News spoke with Nasir Kahtri, a 4th year medical student.

“Super exciting day,” Kahtri said. “We all find out where we’re going to be for the next three to seven years of our lives and it essentially all comes down to this day.”

This year’s match was the largest on record.

It also included a record-high number of couples who matched in the same location.

