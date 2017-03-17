VA Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General candidates share March Madness brackets

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four Virginia candidates for governor, two lieutenant governor candidates and the two attorney general candidates shared their March Madness brackets with 8News.

Governor Candidate’s brackets:

Ralph Northam (D):

Corey Stewart (R):

Ed Gillespie (R):

Tom Perriello (D):

Lieutenant Gov. Candidates:

Glenn Davis (R):

Jill Vogel (R):

Attorney General candidates:

Mark Herring (D):

John Adams (R):

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.