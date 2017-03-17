The Hill Topper 5k returns to Church Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get your running shoes ready! The Hill Topper 5k returns next weekend in association with the Church Hill Irish Festival.

All money raised benefits the Robinson Theater Community Arts Center in North Church Hill.

“It was started about eight years ago to be a resource to the neighborhood,” explains Betsy Hart, the Robinson Theater Executive Director. “We do a lot of arts and fitness and nutrition-based classes there. We also do a lot of community events, such as our summer block party, fall festival, talent shows. We have monthly movie nights there that are free to the neighborhood.”

This is the fourth annual event. The Church Hill Rotary Club is organizing it this year.

“Walk it, run it, do it for time, do it for whatever reason,” says Michael Kelleher of the Church Hill Rotary Club. “But just know the Robinson Theater is such a worthwhile investment in a project.”

Hart says the Robinson Theater is thankful for the support of the Hill Topper 5k.

“Every little bit goes a really long way for all of our programs. We do a lot of different scholarships for the classes that we provide,” she explains. “We just want to be a hub for the community for all ages.”

The Hill Topper 5k is Sunday, March 26 at 9:00 a.m.

Follow this link to register or to volunteer.

