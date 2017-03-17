Richmond Police looking for suspect in armed gas station robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Richmond gas station late Thursday evening.

The incident happened at the Valero on Hull Street Road near Kirby Road.

Police said the suspect showed a gun and then got away with cash. He was driving an older brown deep Cherokee.

No one was hurt in the armed robbery. If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the police.

