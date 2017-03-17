Police investigating fatal crash in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One woman is dead and another person is being treated at the hospital after a crash in Chesterfield County Friday morning.

Police said the incident took place in the 6600 block of Hull Street Road around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

In a release, police said that Barlette W. Bradby was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police said that Bradby was driving a Ford Focus along Hull Street Road when she crossed into the westbound lane and hit a GMC Sierra that was waiting to make a left turn at the intersection with Chippenham Parkway.

It is not clear at this time what may have caused this.

Bradby, who was from Richmond, was taken to Chippenham Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the GMC was also taken there, but that person’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Chesterfield County Police are currently investigating the incident.

